Inquiry initiated

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of audio leaks involving the prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, a private TV channel reported. Rana Sanaullah said that an inquiry will determine if security of the Prime Minister House is breached or not. “The matter should not be termed a serious affair without an inquiry. It will be a serious issue if it emerges that a device was used to record the discussions inside the PM House,” he said. He said that inquiry of the leaks would involve high level officials from all agencies. The interior minister, however, said that he could comfortably say that even if all conversations at the PM House are recorded and released, there would be nothing embarrassing in them. More purported audio clips featuring leaders of the ruling coalition surfaced on Sunday, calling into question the security of PM House.

A day earlier, a leaked audio had gone viral on social media – allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – containing a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

The clips, which were shared on Twitter by several PTI leaders on Sunday, concerned Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.