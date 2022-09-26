Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that nothing illegal was in the (purported) leaked audio from the Prime Minister’s Office which made Imran Khan angry and caused him pain. “Imran Khan has gone mad as he finds nothing illegal in the leaked audio,” she said, adding his speech at a public gathering in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was akin to a “shameless act”. Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, she said the purported audio was “a proof that no illegal act was done nor was any undue benefit given to anyone.” She said the power plant was imported from India in accordance with law and the policy approved by the Imran-led government. Imran Khan should better go through from the decision given by Multan Bench of the High Court on July 18, 2020 about installation of a grid station for a housing society.

Marriyum said Imran Khan, who traded off the country’s freedom, independence and economy against the foreign funding , was now raging with pain and anger as nothing illegal found in the audio leak.

The person who received funding from Romita Shetty and Inder Dosanjh, was now crying out of the pain caused by uselessness of the audio leak.

She said Imran Khan was angry that he did not find PM Shehbaz Sharif involved in changing any policy, nor asking for land or 5 carat diamond. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was angry and in pain as there was no mention of his wife Bushra Bibi and 5 carat diamond in the leaked audio.

The person (Imran), who caught red-handed in spending charity for political and personal use, had every right to make hue and cry over a audio leak which did not prove any illegal conduct, she said while accusing Imran Khan of changing government’s policies for a five carat diamond.

She regretted that such a person (Imran Khan), who changed the government’s policy for 458 kanal land, was now hurling accusations on others.

The minister said Imran Khan, who changed rules of Tosha Khana for earning profit from three watches worth millions of rupee, should better introspect instead of accusing others of misconduct. “No anti-Pakistan conspiracy found in this audio as it was revealed in the leaked conversation of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin with the provincial ministers of the PTI governments,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that she was saddened over the ‘toxic impact of Imran Khan’s politics of hate’ and divisiveness on the society.

Retweeting a tweet of senior journalist Syed Talat Hussain, she said she stayed and answered each and every question of by the PTI activists. But sadly, the people there were victims of Imran’s propaganda, she added. “We will continue our work to counter IK’s toxic politics & bring people together”, she maintained.

In his tweet sharing a video clip in which Marriyum Aurangzeb was being asked questions by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists during a protest in London, Talat said she braved the situation with aplomb. He said it was a ‘shameful act on the part of harassers’ and the trend would be irresistible for others. He said it was only a matter of time before PTI women or Imran himself would face the same situation. “I will condemn it even then but with the reminder that what goes around comes around,” Talat Hussain said.