Skilled replaces (un)skilled

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Sunday tendered his resignation to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in a party meeting held in London. Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar would replace Miftah as new finance minister. Ishaq’s nomination was put forth by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a meeting, held under the chair of PML-N supremo. The meeting threadbare discussed overall political and economic situation of the country. It was of the opinion that the incumbent government had to steer the country out of the economic crisis caused by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Miftah Ismail thanked Nawaz Sharif for reposing confidence on him. He said he served the country in last four months with best of his abilities.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of Miftah for carrying out the responsibilities under the most difficult conditions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, and Ahad Cheema attended the meeting.

Report said Ishaq Dar was to come back to Pakistan along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The decision was made by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz after prolonged meetings that took place between the two leaders over the latter’s two-day visit to London. Nawaz suggested Dar not to delay his return and leave along with the premier.

Reports said during his meeting with PM Shehbaz on Saturday, Nawaz revealed that he had not been happy with the economic policies of Miftah and had called for a change in the direction of economic policies. Nawaz, according to a TV channel, is worried that the rise in prices of commodities had directly affected ordinary people which has impacted the support base of PML-N.

Earlier, Dar himself had told a TV channel in an interview that he will take oath as a Senator immediately after his return.

The former finance minister said that he would perform whatever duty is assigned to him by Nawaz and Shehbaz.

PM Shehbaz, along with Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb reached London after attending the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York a day earlier and was scheduled to leave for Pakistan on Sunday.