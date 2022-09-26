Islamophobia exists in most virulent form in India: FM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized that Islamophobia was a reality, visible in a number of western countries, but its most virulent manifestation was in India.

The foreign minister met the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Moratinos and discussed the work of the UNAOC and avenues for collaboration, particularly in strengthening inter-religious dialogue, combating Islamophobia as well as intolerance based on religion or belief.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session in New York. They stressed the need for achieving harmony among diverse cultures and societies.

Bilawal called upon the UNAOC to step up its efforts to halt and reverse Islamophobia, bigotry and discrimination based on religion and belief.

While encouraging interfaith and intercultural dialogue and exchange of ideas at the local, national and international levels, the high representative reiterated the readiness of UNAOC to support all efforts that promote continued dialogue and foster mutual respect and understanding, including the ways to combat Islamophobia.

Created in 2005, one of the core objectives of UNAOC had been to advance mutual respect for all cultures, traditions and religious beliefs. It served as a platform for bridging differences and reducing friction between civilizations.

Meanwhile, Bilawal met with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations as well as the regional situation and global issues. Bilawal conveyed greetings and best wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He also appreciated the vision and efforts of the Saudi leadership for progress and development of the Kingdom and regional peace.

The foreign minister also briefed His Highness about the ongoing flood situation and the challenges faced by Pakistan in relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction. He thanked the leadership and people of the Kingdom for their generous support for Pakistan in the wake of the recent floods.

Both foreign ministers emphasized the vital importance of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and agreed further to deepen mutual cooperation in all fields including economy, trade, energy and investment.

The Saudi foreign minister offered condolences over the loss of precious lives. He also expressed concern over the damage to infrastructure. He assured the foreign minister of Pakistan of the kingdom’s full support in regard to relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

Meanwhile, Bilawal held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry and reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance the frequency of bilateral political exchanges.

They underlined the need to increase cooperation related to trade, defence, counter-terrorism, education, culture and tourism. The two leaders also exchanged views on important developments in Afghanistan and the region as well as the rise in global tensions. They emphasized the importance of finding peaceful solutions to conflicts and disputes through diplomatic means.

The foreign minister also assured of Pakistan’s full support to Egypt as the Chair of CoP-27 Climate Change Conference. He added that Pakistan would contribute to the success of the conference by participating at the highest level, and projecting the views of developing countries in its capacity as the current Chair of Group of 77 and China.