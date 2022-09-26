Sheikh Sultan meets COAS, assures UAE support to flood victims

Sheikh Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem, chairman of the Dubai Port World, one of the largest port operators globally, on Sunday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Relief efforts in the wake of the devastating floods and “all that can be done on the road to recovery for Pakistan” were discussed between the two.

Sheikh Sultan, who had earlier in the day visited flood-affected areas in Sindh, made a donation of $2.5 million for the Army Relief Fund.

Commending the Pakistan Army for its relief efforts in the flood-affected areas, the DP chairman said that UAE and its leadership stood with the people of Pakistan in this time of distress and offered to bring other donors for flood relief efforts in the days ahead.

The dignitary committed to raising the issue of climate justice for Pakistan at the world forums, as the COAS thanked Sheikh Sultan for his valuable and timely support to Pakistan. Sheikh Sultan also thanked Fakhr Alam, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, for arranging this visit and creating awareness in the UAE about the need for help in Pakistan.

Matters of economic development in Pakistan were also discussed. Sheikh Sultan apprised the army chief of DP World’s interest in investing further in Pakistan.

It may be noted that the DP World is working to set up an industrial park in Pakistan to attract global investors due to the country’s geographically ideal location and strong economic fundamentals.

“Pakistan’s economy has strong fundamentals, resources and an ideal location,” the DP World chairman had said on Saturday while addressing the media.

Sheikh Sultan had also informed the audience that the company is donating millions of dollars in flood relief to Pakistan.