Imran Khan forms 10-member advisory council

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Sunday constituted a 10-member advisory council for consultations on important issues. In the announcement issued by the PTI, it has been said that Imran Khan has formed the advisory council of the party, whose chairman will be Hamid Khan. The statement said that the 10-member advisory council will include Rauf Hassan, Najeeb Haroon, Arshad Dad, Jamal Ansari, and Khalid Masood. Apart from this, Saleem Jan, Yaqub Izhar, Tasneem Noorani, and Bakhtiar Kasuri have also been appointed as members of PTI’s advisory council. The advisory council will submit its opinion and recommendations to the party chairman on important national issues, the statement said.