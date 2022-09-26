Pak expats in Dubai dispatch 300 tonnes of aid

Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) has dispatched 300 tonnes of aid to Pakistan’s different flood-hit areas, Emirates media reported on Sunday. Around Dh1.7 million worth of aid and seven containers have been dispersed in different cities of Pakistan to support millions of people affected by heavy rains and floods in the last few months. On September 5, the association, in collaboration with the Dar Al Ber Society and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, launched an emergency appeal for donations to support the flood victims. The association is also participating in the national initiative of the UAE aid under the theme “We Stand Together” and also mobilised the community to support its countrymen, Khaleej Times reported. The Pakistan Association Dubai has also dispatched over 3,575 food packages, 3,400 kg of cloths, 7,200kg of dry ration, 1,300-plus tents and tarpaulins, 2,500 kg of dates, 350 kg of hygiene items, 750 blankets, 200 kg shoes, 520kg of crockery and much more.