Senior journalist remanded in daughter-in-law’s murder case

An Islamabad court on Sunday granted one-day physical remand of senior journalist Ayaz Amir who was arrested after his daughter-in-law was found murdered in her home on Friday.

The 37-year-old victim identified as Sara Bibi is suspected of having been murdered by her husband Shahnawaz – Ayaz Amir’s son.

According to media reports, Sara and Shahnawaz had an altercation over a domestic issue on Thursday night which led to her death as the accused allegedly had hit her in the head with an iron dumbbell. The police had arrested the accused and taken him to Shahzad Town Police Station. Shahzad Town Police had later named Ayaz Amir in the case. They had said that in the light of the interrogation of Shahnawaz, the police had obtained the arrest warrant of Ayaz Amir from the area magistrate on Saturday. As the senior journalist was produced before the area magistrate Zahid Termizi on Sunday, he pleaded that he was the one who had informed the police of the murder. “I was the one who gave the farmhouse address to the station house officer (SHO),” Ayaz Amir added. His counsel, Nasir Asghar also added that ayaz Amir was “not named in the case” and that “no evidence had been found against” his client.

However, the police requested the court for a four-day physical remand of the accused arguing that “the accused Ayaz Amir should be investigated”. Granting the police the request the court ordered one-day physical remand and handed the accused over to the officials.