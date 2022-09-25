The internet is thrilled as Harnaaz Sandu meets Priyanka Chopra

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who is in New York, met Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Festival and shared a picture with the actress on her Instagram handle. In the image, Priyanka and Harnaaz are posing for the camera with two volunteers. Priyanka, as usual, looks pretty in a multicoloured outfit, while Harnaaz can be seen in a black T-shirt paired with jeans and a blazer. Sharing the post, she wrote, “I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn … you killed it!”

Soon after Harnaaz Sandhu shared the post, Priyanka Chopra dropped heart and love-struck emoticons in the comment section. A fan wrote, “I love that you two finally got to meet! You both look like you could be sisters,” while another wrote, “Miss world 2000 & Miss universe 2021.” “Omg Miss Universe 2021 with Miss World 2000,” commented another. A user wrote, “Here my heart melt”

Harnaaz Sandhu has often shared her admiration for Priyanka Chopra. When she won the Miss Diva title in 2021, she said, “I love Priyanka Chopra… I will always choose Priyanka.” Also, earlier this year, she shared a picture of herself on her Instagram stories that showed her standing in front of Priyanka’s picture at the Empire State Building, New York. In the caption, she wrote, “Yesterday at Empire State building got star struck by Priyanka Chopra.”

A few days ago, Harnaaz visited Priyanka’s restaurant Sona, New York. She shared a picture of the menu and glass of wine and wrote, “Cheers to amazing menu, staff and location”.