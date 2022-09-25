Amitabh Bachchan says he played all instruments in his composition for Chup

Amitabh Bachchan, who turned music composer for the first time in his career for R Balki’s film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, has opened up about his composition. The actor revealed that he alone has played all the instruments in the composition, and has also recorded it personally, alone. He also shared that the song speaks of unrequited love as he penned a note about it.

The veteran actor shared the note on his Facebook account and his Tumblr blog. He also shared a recording of his composition being played at the end of Chup, with the credits reading, “110 years of Indian cinema. 80 years of Amitabh Bachchan. Thank You Amit Ji…The title music at the end has been specially composed by Amitabh Bachchan.”

Sharing the note, the veteran actor wrote, “A composition of ‘moi’ after an inspiring moment from film .. Each instrument played by ‘moi’ .. and recorded personally .. alone.”

Talking about the melody, Amitabh Bachchan said the song speaks of the pain of unrequited love and separation. He started, “To me it was the melody, that spoke…spoke of love…of unrequited love…love that is not openly reciprocated or understood…by beloved…beloved be not aware of admirer’s deep, pure affection, or consciously reject it…what then the melody – if it can be called that .. melodies that are singular strains of expression…but an expression of what…happiness or disillusionment it played for the maker.”