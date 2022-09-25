Travis Barker’s Son Landon Was Bullied Into Changing His Hair

For Landon Barker, blonds do not have more fun. Just days after bleaching his hair, Travis Barker’s 18-year-old son has gone back to his signature dark locks.

Sharing a pouty selfie on his Instagram Stories on Sept. 23, Landon wrote, “POV the internet bullies you into making your hair black again.”

One week earlier, Landon debuted a platinum blond ‘do while lip-synching along to Machine Gun Kelly’s song, “God Save Me” on TikTok

The Sep. 14 post’s comments section quick lit up with opinions from fans, most of them critical. “BLONDE WAS NOT THE MOVE,” wrote one fan, while another pleaded, “Landon please no.”

Another user wrote, “Someone’s been hanging around Colson a bit much,” referring to MGK’s real name Colson Baker.