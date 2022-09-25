Lawsuit dismissed against the creators of ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) dropped its lawsuit against the creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical after reaching a settlement, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The streaming service filed a copyright infringement suit against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in Washington in late July, three days after a sold-out performance of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical in the US capital’s Kennedy Center.

Netflix disclosed in documents filed Friday in federal district court that it had dismissed the case “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot bring the case again.

After Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in December 2020, the creative duo known as Barlow & Bear began posting about the series on TikTok, composing songs based on characters, scenes, dialogue and plot points.

They subsequently released an album titled The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, which won a Grammy Award and led to the stage show.