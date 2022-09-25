While finance minister Miftah Ismail must have accepted the golden envelope in full knowledge of the challenges ahead, even his long and thoroughgoing experience failed to prepare him for the wrath of the detractors from within his own party. The storm had been looming ominously closer ever since the de factor Lioness Maryam Nawaz had decided to publicly distance from his policies over the hike in fuel prices. With an official confirmation from the interior minister Rana Sanaullah about the return of financial czar Ishaq Dar next week, the dye has, indeed, been cast.

Amid preparations for the hero’s welcome, the ruling PML(N) has not slipped many a detail about the future position of Mr Ismail other than a sweeping mention of cabinet advisory. One can’t help but wonder whether he, too, had seen the unmaking from afar when he had very Nostrademously hinted he “may not have much time” as the government.

Despite his ultra-pragmatic approach (thanks to the IMF constantly breathing down his neck) Mr Ismail tried his utmost best to step out of the shadow of his predecessor. Flanked by Mr Dar, the entire London camp, however, not only openly castigated his approach but also believed that the master could have juggled all the balls way better. Once the status quo has been restored–with the third change in command, this year alone–Mr Dar is expected to stay true to his towering statements and let the magic of his 32-watt smile reduce inflation and restore the strength of the rupee.

After all, his tried-and-tested track record of making things right, or at least giving an impression of “all is well” is what the nation and his party have been clamouring for. There is no denying the sweet successes of Mr Ismail in cutting landmark deals with creditors to either buy some time or steer the ship through choppy waters. His nerves of steel in dodging all the bullets–from friends and foes alike–and determination to focus on the assignment before him, should have been appreciated, most of all, by his party. But since ours is a society perpetually fixated on optics, having a magician who can promise mountains flowing with milk and honey and by extension, secure the ballot boxes in the next general elections is a far more captivating course of action. *