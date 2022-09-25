16 dead, 901 injured in Punjab accidents in 24 hours

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122, responded to 912 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours and saved hundreds of lives by providing them first aid on the spot and timely shifting them to hospitals. Sixteen people died, whereas 901 sustained injures. Out of this 511 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 390 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson for Rescue on Sunday.