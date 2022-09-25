Govt utilizing all resources to rehabilitate flood victims: Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has said that complete rehabilitation and immediate assistance to the flood victims is the top priority of the incumbent government. Talking to newsman here, Hanif Abbasi said that the directives of Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif one blanket movement has been initiated from Rawalpindi, on the arrival of Winter two containers of 40 thousand blankets, polyester pillows, quilts and bed etc under One Blanket Moment had been sent to 500 flood victims of the affected areas of Balochistan including Naseerabad and Hanna Lake. He thanked the people of Rawalpindi and the business community of Rawalpindi who also played an important role in this noble cause. He said that unprecedented rains and resultant floods had damaged standing crops, affected roads, bridges and embankments, and disrupted communication and transportation infrastructure, making rescue and relief efforts an uphill task. He called upon the Local PML-N local leadership, philanthropists to come forward and help flood affectees. Abbasi advised the opposition to keep some patience, the election would be held in 2024 on time.