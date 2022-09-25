Pervaiz Elahi says will oust Sanaullah from Islamabad on call of Imran Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday warned Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest in the Model Town case. Addressing the party workers, CM Elahi claimed that PML-N leader Ishaq Dar could not return to Pakistan as cases against him are not over yet. “We will oust Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad on the call of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan”, said Pervaiz Elahi.

Expressing his concern over the alleged audio of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, CM Elahi said that he is disappointed over Maryam’s statement against him [CM Elahi]. He further said, “I got to know the real face of PML-N leadership that is why I and Moonis Elahi opted to stand by Imran Khan”. Pervaiz Elahi reveals reason behind supporting Imran Khan: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday explained why he and his son Moonis Elahi have supported Imran Khan despite being from a different political party.

Talking to the journalists in Punjab’s Gujrat city, Elahi said that he was already aware of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “aristocratic way of thinking”. “What kind of a gift was presented to the nation by making Shehbaz the prime minister of the country?” Elahi ironically said. Taking a jibe at the current leadership, he said that the real face of PML-N had been exposed to everyone, which was the reason we (referring to his son) did not want to be amongst them and preferred to become a supporter of Imran Khan. He further said: “The Sharif family is confined to Islamabad and it will soon be sentenced to life imprisonment in the Model Town case.” Regarding the premier’s foreign trip and how he had been appealing to the international community for aid to alleviate the situation in the flood-hit areas of the country, Elahi said: “It seems that he will also ask [foreign leaders] for a return ticket to Pakistan”.

CM attends 41st anniversary of Ch Zahoor Elahi at Gujrat: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Sunday attended the 41st anniversary of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi (Shaheed) at Zahoor Elahi Palace, Gujrat and offered Fateha for the forgiveness and eternal peace of Ch Zahoor Elahi. According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the CM met with the people, who came to attend the anniversary, asked for their wellbeing and thanked them for their participation. The famous religious scholar of Gujrat Zia-ur-Rehman Attari offered dua for the forgiveness and eternal peace of late Zahoor Elahi.

The anniversary was attended by Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, MNA Hussain Elahi, Mosa Elahi, Mian Imran Masood, MPAs Shujjat Nawaz, Abdullah Yousaf, Bao Rizwan, Adviser Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmed and other important personalities. Newspapers most authentic source of information:Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday said that newspapers were an important part of lives, were still an essential part and would remain so.

In his message on the ‘National Newspaper Readership Day’ he said that newspapers were the most authentic source to derive information, adding that with the newspaper reading the reader not only acquaints himself with the current affairs but also gets easy and inexpensive access to obtain information. The CM said despite the growth of electronic and digital media, newspapers were still the best source for the readers to derive information. He added awareness about various economic and social issues was obtained by reading newspapers. Though the newspaper reading habit had lessened in the digital world but it could not be eliminated under any circumstance, he stated. The newspaper reading enables us to hold a command on the language and also expands the collection of words, he said.

This viewpoint holds truth to a greater extent that unauthentic information and news were disseminated on the digital media and there was absence of any means for their verification which gives birth to unrest and chaos in the society, he said.

On the other hand the newspapers even today hold the status of responsible, impartial and an authentic journalism and for this reason, the newspaper reading habit persists even to date and would continue in times to come as well, he added.