104 dengue cases reported in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue cases in Islamabad is continuously on the rise as the federal capital has lodged 104 infections in the past 24 hours, on Sunday.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, as many as 104 dengue cases were reported in the federal capital during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,923 in the current season

The DHO further stated that six patients have succumbed to the dengue virus during current year after one person died battling the virus in Islamabad during last 24 hours.

The outbreak of dengue virus across the country has affected thousands of people after the recent floods that were triggered by heavy rains in monsoon season.

The worst floods over a decade have displaced more than 33 million people in Pakistan since mid-June. Over 1,500 people have been killed and more than 12,800 injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.