Director State Office suspended for misbehaving with woman

Karachi: The Federal government took stringent action against the Director of State office of Federal C and suspended him, after a video of him behaving inappropriately with a widow woman surfaced.

Director State office Agha Ayub Jan has been suspended and Secretary Housing has ordered a probe of the incident.

Ayub, while vacating the government house in the Federal C. area of Karachi, behaved inappropriately with a widow resident of the house. The woman requested the director to not throw them out, to which he said that, she should get married if she is a widow.

The video of the incident went viral over social media after which the Secretary of Housing Iftikhar Shehwani suspended the Director State office Federal C Area.