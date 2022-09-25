Gold prices down by Rs.3750 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.3750 on Saturday and was sold at Rs.150,100 against its sale at Rs. 153,850 the previous day.The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.3216 and was sold at Rs.128,686 against Rs. 131,902 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.117,973 against its sale at Rs. 120,910, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was sold at $1643 against its sale at $1645, the association reported.