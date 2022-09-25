PM Sharif Sends Out SOS

“Act now,” thundered Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as he set off to address his compatriots from around the world in New York on Friday. Quite expectedly, he tried his utmost best to draw attention to the “biblical floods” that had poured over one-third of a country “for 40 days and 40 nights.” It would have been downright criminal to focus on anything other than the devastating implication of global warming for a country that produces less than one per cent of carbon emissions.

By talking about the tendency of the cameras to shift to another tragedy and what that would mean for millions of lost homes and livelihoods, PM Sharif has ticked all the boxes of a perfectly composed appeal for greater humanitarian relief. Simply saying that Pakistan needs to rebuild in view of the gloomy days ahead (more heatwaves, frequent and deadlier monsoons and a complete disruption of the seasonal cycle) is akin to enjoying the view of a burning building and running a passionate commentary on it.

The real test for the developed countries, many of whom take great pride in being the champions of human rights, is to step inside the stadium with their share of pails and shovels and lend a helping hand to millions upon millions in distress. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was one of the first to realise the extent of nature’s fury when he warned the world leaders that Pakistan was “drowning, not only in floodwater but in debt.” With early flood-related economic losses creeping higher with every passing day, the situation is becoming increasingly desperate for Pakistan. Global solidarity remains our only salvation because until those around us realise we are being made to pay for their industrial greed, there is no escaping the death spiral.

Repeating the appeal for immediate donations, Mr Guterres is sharing our back-breaking burden, for which PM Sharif should appreciate both the UN and his Foreign Office. Having seen the horrors up close, someone of his stature is in a far better position to push the envelope of climate advocacy and an international commitment. Pakistan’s story of deep anguish may move hearts but the journey from pledges to actual contributions depends solely on the transparency and dedication of the Sharif Administration. Overcoming the bitter taste of corruption scandals eating up international consignments is an arduous yet extremely important task. Godspeed, Mr Prime Minister! *