Bilawal discusses regional issues with UAE, Belarus, Sri Lankan FMs

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in New York on the margins of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The two leaders discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries; and explored ways and means to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation. The foreign ministers agreed to deepen investment cooperation and stimulate economic partnership through active participation of the private sector from both sides. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Bilawal underscored that Pakistan attached high importance to its political and economic relationship with the UAE. He thanked the leadership and people of the UAE for their generous support during the recent floods in Pakistan. Sheikh Abdullah expressed sincere condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Bilawal met with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei and exchanged views on bilateral ties. The two ministers also discussed the situation in Ukraine. According to Foreign Office statement, Bilawal reiterated his invite to Belarusian foreign minister to visit Pakistan and looked forward to welcoming him in Islamabad at an early date. He said that Pakistan desired to take the relationship forward by broadening interaction in all spheres of cooperation.

The foreign minister expressed concerns at the situation in Ukraine, emphasizing that the conflict was not in anyone’s interest and it particularly impacted the developing countries. He said Pakistan emphasizes de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to find a diplomatic solution. The two leaders agreed to further enhance Pakistan-Belarus bilateral cooperation. Bilawal also held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.