Miftah and Dar can’t fix economy: Sh Rashid

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that even collective efforts of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar cannot fix the country’s economy. Sheikh Rashid, in a statement, while talking about a likely long march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that drones and bullets cannot stop public from marching towards the federal capital. Criticizing the government for hike in prices of petroleum products, the former interior minister said that crude prices are on decline in international market, but the incumbent government, instead of providing relief to masses, is increasing the price of the commodity.