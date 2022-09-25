QWP for coordinated efforts to provide relief to flood victims

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the government to coordinate efforts to provide relief to the flood-stricken people in the country.

He said that it would take years to repair the damage caused by the unprecedented floods.

Aftab Sherpao said that a particular political party and its leadership were doing a disservice to the affected people by playing politics on the issue of floods.

According to a press release, he was speaking at a meeting of party office-bearers and workers from PK-56 in Charsadda. Rejecting former prime minister Imran Khan’s demand for snap polls, the QWP leader said the elections would take place on its stipulated time.

Aftab Sherpao said the prime minister would appoint the next army chief as per the constitution therefore Imran Khan should avoid making controversial statements.

“Imran Khan is making the appointment of the army chief controversial,” he said, adding that his conduct was unbecoming of a politician.