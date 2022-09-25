Two robbers killed, five people injured in robbery attempt

Two robbers were killed and five people sustained injuries during a robbery in the limits of Madina Town, Faisalabad on Saturday. This is the second police encounter within a couple of days and last time two robbers were killed and a police constable received bullet injuries. Police said four robbers entered into a shop in Dhudiwala and opened fire on a shopkeeper identified as Adnan and upon resistance, the robbers open firing in which four other citizens including Ghulam Muhammad, Waris, Anayat and Aslam sustained injuries. Rescue 15 on a tip of information, the police rushed the spot and chased the robbers. Seeing police robbers opened fire on the police. Two robbers sustained bullet injuries due to the firing by their accomplices and breathed their last on way to hospital, police spokesman Naveed Ahmed claimed. The deceased robbers were identified as Saad and Shakeel. The injured citizens were also shifted to the hospital where their condition was pronounced stable.