Not a single penny given to Punjab from foreign aid for flood victims: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif has not given a single penny to the Punjab government from the aid being received from the foreign countries to help the flood affectees. Punjab government received relief aid from Sheikh Al-Nahyan and from other rulers. I did telethon with Imran Khan and collected 2.5 billion rupees which we are been disbursed to all the flood affectees of all the provinces. It is remorseful that Shehbaz Sharif goes abroad and says that he has not come to ask for money and also ask for money in such a special manner. Shehbaz Sharif not only knows how to ask for money, Shehbaz Sharif is also fond of asking for money and now he will ask for the return ticket as well. Only the Sharif family speaks the great number of lies. Shehbaz Sharif did not do even a single solid work in his tenure.

The wishes of the people are a lot and PML-N makes a lot of statements. They should listen that Allah Almighty has granted Punjab government to me. The Sharif family are full of arrogance and cannot do any harm to the Punjab government. Everyone made a false drama that Shehbaz Sharif had come but Shehbaz Sharif has been badly exposed. At times Shehbaz Sharif goes to London to meet his absconder brother. Let the absconder brother return, he will be apprehended the moment he returns. The cases on Sharif family were not made during the government of Imran Khan, they are being made earlier. Shehbaz Sharif and the Sharif family are facing humiliation and insult due to their arrogance. These people have made the condition bad due to their arrogance.

The ticket of PML-N will not sell in the next elections, they should keep their tickets with themselves adding that the ticket of only Imran Khan will sell in the next elections. Shehbaz Sharif after coming into power has caused great damage to the country adding that people are burning the electricity and gas bills. Out of greed to come into power, the Sharif family and the PDM have ruined the country adding that the traders and the industrialists are facing great loss. It is my mission to serve the people and resolve the problems of the common man. I have always thought to improve the life of a common man and have always worked for the poor people. Shehbaz Sharif should show any of his work which is permanent. Our and your leader Imran Khan is a person of noble intention. Imran Khan has the spirit and will to work and implement his policy. InshaAllah the map of Pakistan will change under the leadership of Imran Khan. Such work will be done under the leadership of Imran Khan which never happened before in the history Pakistan. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was addressing an inaugural ceremony at Grand Asian University of Sialkot being located at Pasror-Sialkot road. CM while addressing the inaugural ceremony announced to give one lac employments in the province and further said that employments will also be given in the police, local government and other departments. CM announced to increase stipends to be given to the female students in the 14 districts of the South Punjab. He said that the stipend amount has been increased for the female students on their going to schools.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took stern notice about the increasing complaints of the people regarding the illegal housing schemes. On the direction of CM, a special committee has been constituted to review the matters regarding the illegal housing societies. CM will be the head of the committee and Principal Secretary to CM Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti has issued a notification about the constitution of a committee. Adviser to CM Amir Saeed Ran, Secretary Housing (Committee Secretary), Secretary Local Government, DG LDA and the concerned Deputy Commissioner will be members of the committee. The special committee will be authorized to include any officer in the committee. The special committee will category wise identify the total number of illegal housing societies and will also review the housing societies being made without the approval of the competent authority with a poor planning and having land issues.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met with the former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in which matters pertaining to the progress being made about the rehabilitation and settlement plan of the flood affectees of South Punjab. Sardar Usman Buzdar lauded the steps of the Punjab government being taken for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees. CM while talking on this occasion said that it is our utmost endeavour to complete the settlement work of the flood affectees at the earliest.