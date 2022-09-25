Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian for ‘any stress that I have caused’

Kanye West is trying to right his wrongs. The Grammy winner-who shares kids North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, with Kim Kardashian-is saying sorry to his ex-wife for “any stress” he said he may have caused.

“This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” Kanye-whose divorce case with Kim is still in limbo-said during a Sept. 22 appearance on Good Morning America. “But also, ain’t nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”? ?As far as whether he feels like he has an equal part in their co-parenting dynamic, Kanye-who recently terminated his partnership with Gap-continued, “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it.”

He continued, “That hurts you when you have to like scream about what your kids are wearing and little nuances where there was a parallel to what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening in my home.”

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created,” he shared. “I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. Then, co-created the product at Gap and there is a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination.” Referring his project-based school academy located in California, Kanye added, “I want my kids to go to Donda and I have to fight for say so.”

Kanye’s apology comes a week after the “Touch The Sky” artist also touched on their co-parenting dynamic as of late. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that’s gonna go to the kids,” Kanye said during the Sept. 15 episode of the Mind Full podcast. “She’s still got to, basically, 80 percent of the time, raise those children.”