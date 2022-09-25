Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal take inspiration from vintage poster art for their wedding invites

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are officially getting married very soon, as the wedding invites are also revealed now. The wedding cards have been designed by one of the couple’s close friend Puneet Gupta. Recently, in an interview with Outlook, he revealed the inspiration behind the invite. Gupta revealed: “The Save the date is about celebrating being an 80s kid and taking from the vintage Indian poster art. It is also kind of interesting to do a very different and quirky take on the couple along with a retro twist and a touch of Bollywood.” Richa and Ali’s wedding invites got viral as it had a unique element. The card has been made in shape of a matchbox having the couple’s picture on it. The two can be seen sitting on a bicycle. As per NDTV, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be getting married on October 6th. They will be having three pre-wedding functions including; sangeet, mehendi and cocktail.