Fans think True Thompson accidentally revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s baby boy

Did Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson just reveal the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy? That’s what TikToker Marissa Spagnoli thinks. In a Sept. 22 video, the content creator shared a theory about whether True accidentally dropped the moniker during the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

The social media user pointed to a clip from the episode where Khloe FaceTimed True after welcoming her son via surrogate in July. Upon seeing her new sibling, the four-year-old greeted him by saying, “Hi, Snowy!” And while Khloe made it clear to True “his name is not Snowy,” Marissa wondered if it could be the name of Kylie’s son, saying it would go with the name of her daughter Stormi Webster.

“Snowy? Snowy and Stormi!” Marissa said. “Snowy baby! It has a ring.” But this wasn’t the only part of the episode that caught the TikToker’s attention. Marissa also recalled a scene before the birth where Khloe-who had been keeping the baby news private amid the discovery that True’s dad Tristan Thompson was having a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols-informed her BFF Malika Haqq that she told True the newest member of the Kardashian family was on the way.

When asked if True understood what getting a brother means, Khloe said she thought she did, noting True sees Stormi with her brother. And it seemed like True couldn’t wait to share the news. “She just, like, tells people,” Khloe said. “Like, when she sees the baby, she’ll say, ‘I’m going to have a brother, too.’ And I’m like, ‘Haha, no you’re not.’ ‘Cause she’ll just tell random people.”

Marissa thought this was similar to how Khloe brushed off the name Snowy in the hospital scene.

“I could be completely off,” the vlogger said. “It could be Sunny. But I don’t know, I’m kind of feeling Snowy.”

Some followers seemed to agree with the theory. “Snow & Stormi make sense,” one commenter wrote. “Together they are their own little snowstorm.” Added another, “Snow ‘snowy’ makes so much to me…starting with the letter S like Stormi.”

Others, however, weren’t convinced. “Ngl I think True just wanted his name to be Snowy,” a social media user wrote. Chimed in another, “It’s def not Snowy.”

Of course, Kylie and Travis are the ones who know the name for sure. However, the makeup mogul and the rapper have been keeping the moniker a secret ever since they revealed in March that they were changing it from his original name Wolf. Although, Kylie recently shared they haven’t legally switched the name yet.

“We’re just not ready to share yet,” she said on an episode of The Late Late Show earlier this month. “You know, Travis…one day he’ll be like ‘Ooh, this seems kind of cool’ and change it again. So, we’re just not officially probably going to change it until maybe…” The answer remains a mystery. Another name fans want to know? The name of Khloe and Tristan’s baby boy.

However, the Good American founder did reveal a clue on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. “It is going to start with a T,” she said. “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at.”