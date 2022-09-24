Lahore: Street crimes in Lahore increases 200%. Crimes like roberry, theft, snatching etc are now being reported 100 cases per day in the city.

According to the police, most of the incidents occur in Iqbal Town, Lahore. Also, most of the reported cases were of motorbike theft.

The police data also shows that gang robberies rate has risen upto 282%. However, theft incidents has increased by 123% in the city. The total cases of robbery and theft reported in Lahore in the last two months and ten days are 36,993.

Furthermore, police added atleast four people have lost their lives resisting robberies. Almost 4000 bike robberies and over 5000 theft incidents and 63 murders were reported in the city in 2022.

On the other hand, citizens of Karachi remain at the mercy of criminals too and more than 70 people were killed in street crimes during the first eight months of the current year so far.

According to a report issued by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Karachi witnessed an increase in the number of street crime incidents from January 2022 to mid-September 2022.

A total of 71 people have been killed and almost 300 people sustained injuries during a street crimes in the past eight months of 2022. Almost 12 citizens lost their lives over resistance to their mugging bids in different parts of the city in the ongoing month.