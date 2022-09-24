Engage in dialogue, CJP tells politicians

Political issues requires political leaders to put their heads together and come up with a solution through dialogue while the judiciary alone cannot solve all problems, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said on Friday.

Addressing the ninth International Judicial Conference titled “75 Years – Reflecting of the Past and Looking Towards the Future”, Chief Justice Bandial said that the judiciary is determined to protect the constitution and the day is not far when Pakistan will become a progressive and prosperous state.

Referring to the constitution, he said that it guarantees the protection of basic human rights and that the judiciary is committed to protect human rights without any prejudices or partiality. “That is why we took several suo motos to safeguard basic human rights,” he defended.

Referring to the Yousuf Raza Gilani case and that of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the chief justice said that decisions made in the greater constitutional interest. “We protected the constitution of Pakistan.” He further said that good governance is an important pillar for defending human rights.

CJP Bandial further highlighted that the devastating floods have had a devastating impact on the country and that the judiciary will playing its role to give relief to millions of flood affected people.

PTI lawmakers: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought record from the Interior Ministry regarding cases registered across the country against specific Members of Parliament.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case, filed by PTI leader Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and others.

The Chief Justice inquired that what had been done in matter of MNA Ali Wazir. He noted that all the petitioners in this case were Members of Parliament and added the apex court also pointed out the same.

He said that the lawmakers should attend the National Assembly sessions and represent their constituencies till their resignations were accepted and formally de-notified.

Petitioners’ lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that his client had to come from Islamabad Toll Plaza to Parliament along with cases of treason, terrorism and others.

The court remarked that a political solution should be worked out for such matters to aver the country from any chaos. The court sought cases record from Interior Ministry and adjourned the case.