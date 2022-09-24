Journalist’s son detained after wife found dead in Islamabad

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law has been murdered in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad, a private TV channel reported on Friday.

According to the spokesperson of the Islamabad Police, Ayaz Amir’s son Shah Nawaz allegedly killed his wife Sara at home. Her body was found from a farmhouse. The police spokesperson said that Ayaz Amir’s son has been detained. The police spokesman said that an investigation of the incident is ongoing and whatever facts are found will be shared.

According to reports, it had been just three months since Sara and Shah Nawaz had been married. They met online, the sources said, adding that Sara worked in Dubai and had reached Pakistan just a day back and purchased a car. The couple reported got into an argument at night at the farmhouse where they were staying with Shah Nawaz’s mother. The sources said Shah Nawaz hit Sara with an iron object and she fainted. After this, he reportedly moved her to a bathtub and opened the water tap.

A forensic survey of the crime scene has been completed and the murder weapon and other evidence sent for analysis, the sources said, adding that Shah Nawaz’s mother witnessed everything and called the police.

Police said that the FIR will be registered after an investigation has been conducted. “The incident is being investigated,” a police spokesperson said while reserving further comments.

Ayaz Amir, talking to the media, expressed his shock and pain over the news. “I would wish this upon no one,” he said “When I got the news…what can I say?” he added finding himself at a complete loss of words. “It is something that shakes you to the bones,” he confessed. However, Amir declined to reveal further details about the incident, saying they were “legal matters”.