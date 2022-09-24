Bravery, hospitality, veracity hallmarks of Pashtoons: Bizenjo

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo in his message on Pashtoon Day termed the bravery; veracity and hospitality as a hallmark of the Pashtoon tribe.

“Culture day of any tribe and nation teaches us to fully follow all positive principles that particular nation has followed since their origin,” he said on Friday.

The CM said that Balochistan is a cluster of people belonging to different nations and tribes. “The unique culture and traditions of the people living in Balochistan are the hallmarks of this part of the country.” The CM noted that living and conscious nations protect their cultural and traditional values and historical heritage.

He however, underlined the need for understanding the learning points of celebrating any event as saying “the purpose of celebrating culture day is to understand all positive traditions and principles better and to keep them alive forever.”

Giving due credits to Pashtoon poets, writers, historians and authors; he said they have done the cultural, historical and traditional interpretation of the province in an effective way.

In their script, couplets, we get the lesson of hospitality, harmony, national unity, bravery, and brotherhood.

“The youth should play an active role in the construction and development of the province keeping in mind these constructive aspects,” the CM urged.

Balochistan, most affected province by rains, floods: Focal person for flood victims in Balochistan Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri Friday said that Balochistan was the most affected province by heavy rains and catastrophic floods and reliefs and rehabilitation activities were still going on there.

Lasbela district had affected much due to the calamity, she said, adding that long time was required to improve the situation in the district. In a statement issued here, she said that the affected people had been resettled. The senator pointed out that in Lasbela and Hub districts had been declared disaster-hit areas.

She said that resources were urgently needed for the rehabilitation of floods affected people and we were making efforts day and night for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims. Samina Zehri said that now the situation related to floods’ devastation was under control and urged the political parties to show unity to face the natural disaster in the province .