Amendments to NAB rules an attempt to give relief to Nawaz: Cheema

Adviser to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, in a statement, has said that the so-called “imported” team comprising federal government has arbitrarily amended NAB rules after coming to power to save the skins of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar, certified criminals and fugitives from law. He said that requests for relief of these two are testimony to that effect. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema further said that the nation is witnessing the brazen theft being committed by the PDM group and their cronies. Nation will reach Islamabad on the call of Imran Khan and this time the PDM government will be defeated, he maintained. He said that ‘Shahbaz Zardari’ government can amend the laws as much as they want: they will nevertheless be held accountable in the end.