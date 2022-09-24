Registration of 18 housing societies cancelled

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday cancelled registration of 18 co-operative housing societies after the court vacated the stay order over the matter. The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, who is also Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies had issued cancellation orders in July this year but could not be implemented due to furnishing stay orders by the housing societies. According to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) spokesman, the societies are: Wapda Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Veterans Cooperative, OGDC Officers Cooperative, Foreign Office Cooperative, Work No Ward Cooperative and Ministry of Commerce Cooperative Housing Society. Similarly, the registration of Pakistan Employees Cooperative, PAEC Employees Cooperative, PWD Employees Cooperative, National Police Foundation Cooperative, OGDC Employees Cooperative, Federal Shariat Court Employees Cooperative, Pakistan Professional Cooperative and Engineers Cooperative Housing Society, State Life Insurance Cooperative Housing Society, KRL Employees Housing Society, PARC Employees Cooperative Housing Society and Islamabad Cooperative Housing Society (ICHS) registrations were cancelled. He said there were two types of housing schemes. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) deals with housing schemes while ICT registrar office looks after the affairs of cooperative housing societies.