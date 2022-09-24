NESPAK ranked on US-based ENR magazine top global firms list

NESPAK, under the leadership of Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood, has been ranked for the fourth consecutive year on ENR (Engineering News-Record) Magazine Top International/Global Construction Management/Program Management Firms list, published as part of the ENR Top International/Global Contractors feature in the August 2022 issue of ENR, a US-based ranking magazine.

The ranking has been published in the latest issue of the magazine and NESPAK has been ranked 13 this year among the top 20 Non-US firms in total global construction management and program management. NESPAK was envisioned by its founders as an organisation free from foreign dependence and capable of delivering the highest quality in the field of engineering consultancy. It was envisaged as an institution which had to lead the consultancy market of Pakistan and compete abroad with excellence. Time has proved that NESPAK has succeeded in fulfilling its objectives to a large extent owing to the unprecedented struggle offered by its professional brigade who left no stone unturned to achieve their stated aims. At present, NESPAK is not only playing a lead role in the consultancy services for the construction of two mega hydropower projects i.e., Mohmand Dam and Diamer Basha Dam Projects. Till to date, NESPAK has provided consultancy services in 39 countries and has proved itself as an international player in the engineering consultancy world.