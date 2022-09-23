Tennis life ban for Chilean coach guilty of record 64 fixing offences

LONDON: A Chilean tennis coach has been given a life ban from the sport after being found guilty of a record 64 counts of match-fixing. The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Sebastian Rivera, a former player, had committed the highest number of offences detected either by the ITIA or its predecessor, the Tennis Integrity Unit. At a hearing presided over by anti-corruption officer Jane Mulcahy, a senior London-based lawyer, Rivera was also fined $250,000 in addition to receiving a life ban. The ruling means Rivera is permanently prohibited from coaching at, playing in or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the sport’s governing bodies. An ITIA statement issued Thursday said Rivera, who had a highest ATP men’s tour ranking of 705, had “failed to engage meaningfully with the disciplinary process”. This was after he had committed multiple breaches of anti-corruption regulations including attempting to “contrive the outcome” of an event, as well as efforts to solicit or accept money or other benefits with the aim of “negatively influencing a player’s best efforts”.