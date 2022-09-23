Azfar Rehman withdraws from Hum Awards in solidarity with flood victims

Actor Azfar Rehman has withdrawn from the 2022 Hum Awards in Canada in solidarity with victims of the floods in Pakistan.

He announced the news early Friday morning in an Instagram post.

He said he has withdrawn “by choice with due respect to the coveted event” that is

“Sorry to disappoint my fans in Toronto Canada, I shall not be attending Hum Awards this year even though I’m nominated in the best actor in a negative role category. I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters drowning in the floods. I request the authority at the awards to kindly donate my ticket and stay money to the flood relief,” he wrote, adding that hashtag Pakistan Zindabad.

His post was cheered on by several celebrities, including Areeba Habib, Ayesha Omar, Mehwish Hayat, Nadia Afgan, Ali Kazmi, Sadaf Kanwal and Shagufta Ejaz.

His announcement comes hours after PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi called out celebrities for attending the award show in Canada.

She slammed the celebrities for going to Toronto for the show instead of visiting victims of the floods.