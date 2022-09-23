At 19, This Entrepreneur is Youngest Indian to enter ₹ 1,000 Crore Club

New Delhi: The co-founders of the speedy delivery service Zepto, Kaivalya Vohra, and Aadit Palicha have made history by becoming the youngest businesspeople to appear on the IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List 2022.

At the age of 19, Kaivalya is the youngest among the richest Indians. Kaivalya is ranked 1036 with a net worth of ₹ 1,000 crores on the Hurun list. Aadit Palicha is ranked 950 and has a net worth of ₹ 1,200 crores.

They had earlier featured in Forbes magazine’s influential “30 under 30 (Asia list)” in the e-commerce category.

Both the young entrepreneurs are also the youngest start-up founders in the Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022. The inclusion of Vohra and Palicha in the list of India’s richest indicates the growing influence of the country’s startups.

“A teen makes their list debut! Kaivalya Vohra, the 19-year-old founder of Zepto, is the youngest person on the list. The youngest was 37 10 years ago; today, they are 19; this shows the influence of the startup revolution,” according to the Hurun India Rich List.

Vohra and Palicha were students of Stanford University, who later dropped out of their computer science course and pursued entrepreneurship. Both friends started Zepto in 2021 to fulfill the growing demand for quick and contactless delivery of essential items in the days of the pandemic.

Palicha started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 17 when he founded a carpool service for students named GoPool in 2018. Before launching his startup, he was a project lead with PryvaSee, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based project on privacy policies.

The two childhood friends, who grew up in Dubai, initially launched the startup Kiranakart, an online platform that delivered grocery items from local stores in Mumbai. It was operational from June 2020 to March 2021. Then they launched Zepto in April 2021 and raised $60 million in the initial funding round in November. The quick grocery delivery platform also raised $100 million at a valuation of $570 million in December. In its latest round of funding, Zepto raised $200 million at a valuation of $900 million in May this year.