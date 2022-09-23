Court has no idea of regime change losses

In response to the SC’s remarks, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan’s economy has suffered a loss of billions of dollars due to the “regime change operation”. The PTI leader was referring to his party’s claim that their government was overthrown by the United States through a “regime change operation”, in which the present government also played a role. “The Supreme Court asked whether PTI was aware of how much will 123 by-elections cost. Well, the Supreme Court has no idea that as a result of the regime change operation, Pakistan has already lost $5 billion so far in terms of currency alone,” he posted on his twitter handle.