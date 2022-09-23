Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, September 23, 2022


Court has no idea of regime change losses

News Desk

In response to the SC’s remarks, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan’s economy has suffered a loss of billions of dollars due to the “regime change operation”. The PTI leader was referring to his party’s claim that their government was overthrown by the United States through a “regime change operation”, in which the present government also played a role. “The Supreme Court asked whether PTI was aware of how much will 123 by-elections cost. Well, the Supreme Court has no idea that as a result of the regime change operation, Pakistan has already lost $5 billion so far in terms of currency alone,” he posted on his twitter handle.

