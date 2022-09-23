IHC rejects request to stop CDA chairman from working

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected a request to stop Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Younis from working in a plea challenging his appointment as chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) at same time. The court, however, served notices on respondents and sought comments against the petition till next date. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case regarding the matter. During the proceedings, the ministry of law and justice submitted its comments and declared the appointment as lawful. The ministry said that chief commissioner ICT was board member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and only a member could be appointed as chairman of the civic body. The court remarked that the federal government could appoint any board member of the CDA as chairman, vice chairman or financial advisor of the body. Petitioner’s lawyer Hanif Rahi Advocate said that there were three weaknesses in the answer of law ministry. The deputy attorney general said that the answers of Establishment Division, CDA and Capt (R) Muhammad Usman were still awaited. The court asked the petitioner to come on next with case preparation.