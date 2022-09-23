PNC to shut down illegal nursing intuitions

All illegal nursing colleges and schools would be shut down with immediate effects once the inspections and surprise visits of the council are completed in order to thoroughly examine the nursing educational institutions across the country, said newly-elected President Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference Dr Shazia told reporters that reforms in PNC is on its priority of the newly elected council, apex constitutional decision making body of the PNC.

“No illegal or ghost nursing institute would be spared at any cost” she said adding that after inspection it would be determined that the respective institute is able to be functional or not.

“Those who are fulfilling the majority of requirements with lack of fewer ones would be directed to complete all required criteria within a given timeframe,” she explained.

The President recalled that PNC has been working with a distorted image of mismanagement and mala-fide practices. “As soon as the new council held office it was categorically decided that restoration of the institutional reputation should also be among the priorities of all of us,” she reiterated.

After being briefed, Dr Shazia said, I have learnt that delay in new nurses’ registration with PNC and issuance of cards to them was another key issue which would be mended by all means.

“There are around 2500 cases pending for registration while over 5000 applications are in pipeline that are being done in day-to-day routine at PNC,” she claimed.

In order to maximize the facilitation of the nurses, she marinated, the online registration is to be strengthened. “The online registration would not only create ease for nurses but also rectify the chances of any mala-fide practice as it eliminates human involvement throughout the process,” she said, adding that to seek help from some relevant institutions like Higher Education Commission and Pakistan Medical Commission in this regard is also under plan.

To respond to a question, the President highlighted that the politics in the nursing sector was a major issue due to which the PNC ever suffered. “We are trying to depute professional and most capable inspectors to examine the set criterions at the colleges,” she said, adding that it was also decided to hold inquiries against the responsible who committed illegal practices in the past either in registration of the colleges or to register nurses.

Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, who is also a member of the National Assembly (MNA), was elected as President of the Council at the Council 32nd session held under section 7 (1) of PNC act 1973 a few days back. The post of PNC’s President was vacant for over 6 months when Afshan Nazly retired on completion of her superannuation age.

As per section 8(1) of the PNC act 1973, the Council shall in its meeting be presided over by a member elected for the purpose, elect from among its members a President and a Vice-President. And the President or the Vice President of the Council shall hold office as such for so long as he/she continues to be a member.

As per PNC act, after the President selection the Council was also supposed to finalize the Executive Committee’s members. The section 9 of the PNC act reads “the Council shall constitute an Executive Committee consisting of the President, the Vice President and seven other persons elected by it from amongst its members and may constitute such other committees for general or special purposes as the Council may deem necessary for carrying out the purposes of this Act.”