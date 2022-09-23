Pak Army continues relief operation in Balochistan

Government, Pakistan Army, Civil Administration and other welfare organizations are all out to undertake relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-ravaged areas of Balochistan.

Relief operation was in full swing in the flood-hit areas including Quetta, Duki, Loralai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Bolan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Dera Murad Jamali, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, and Sohabatpur, a handout issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday. Ration including, 5175 bottles of drinking water, 633 sacks of wheat,, blankets, tents, milk pack, anti mosquito nets, were distributed among 5712 flood affected people of the province during last 24 hours.

As many as 14 relief camps are functioning in the flood affected areas of Kohlu, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad, Sohabatpur and Jhal Magsi where cooked food, ration and medical treatment are being provided to the flood-stricken people.