World Tourism Day to be marked on Sept 27

World Tourism Day will be marked on September 27 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan with the aim to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values.

The United Nations’ World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) invites people worldwide to participate in World Tourism Day on September 27 every year. Many tourism enterprises and organizations, as well as government agencies with a special interest in tourism, celebrate the event with various special events and festivities.