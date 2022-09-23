92pc kids vaccinated against Covid-19 in Punjab

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has so far achieved the target of vaccinating 92 per cent children in the age group of 5 to 11 years against coronavirsu in the 6-day campaign. According to the Health Department sources on Thursday, 2.1 million children have been administered the vaccine in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Okara districts in just three days. The target for each day of the vaccination campaign has been set at 808,000 children per day, said Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad. He said that about 4.8 million children would be vaccinated in the 6-day drive across the province, under the extended programme of immunization (EPI).