Around 1,246,309 flood-hit families receive BISP assistance

Continuing its commitment to provide relief to the flood-stricken families, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is ensuring speedy disbursement of Rs.25,000 to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance. BISP has so far disbursed over Rs.31 billion among 1,246,309 flood affected families. In Balochistan 134,860 flood affected families have received Rs.3,371,500,000; 832,628 families have received Rs.20,815,700,000 in Sindh; 126,096 families have received Rs.3,152,400,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 152,725 families of Punjab have received Rs.3,818,125,000. As of Thursday evening BISP has so far disbursed Rs.31,157,725,000 among 1,246,309 flood affected families. Today, 983 flood affected families in Balochistan; 111,623 families in Sindh; 545 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 260 flood affected families in Punjab have received the financial assistance. A total of 113,411 flood affected families have received financial assistance today from different campsites established in flood hit areas.