Rengeruk becomes latest Kenyan athlete hit with doping ban

PARIS: Kenyan athlete Lilian Kasait Rengeruk was on Thursday given a 10-month doping ban by the sport’s Athletics Integrity Unit for using a prohibited hormone therapy drug. The 25-year-old, 12th in the 5,000 metres final at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, becomes the eighth Kenyan athlete to be found guilty of doping since July. The former world Under-18 3,000m champion tested positive for letrozole. Her results were scratched from the record books from January 20, the day she provided her positive sample. The former All-African Games and national champion’s suspension runs from April 2022 to February 2023 because she admitted her guilt. “Taking into consideration how promptly the athlete admitted the anti-doping rule violations upon notification, the parties agree that the period of ineligibility shall be backdated,” the AIU said in a statement. Given the spate of positive tests Athletics Kenya has taken action with a series of measures to combat the issue. “Athletics Kenya has reinvigorated the intelligence and investigation unit with an aim of dismantling the cartels and taking the war on doping to a new level,” AK said in July.