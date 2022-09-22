Sara shares birthday post for Kareena

Actress Sara Ali Khan posted a sweet birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Thursday.

Sara posted a family picture on her Instagram story. In the picture, Kareena could be seen holding baby Jeh in her arms, while Sara looking at the little baby. Said stood in the center of the two ladies.

The Atrangi Re actress wrote: “Happiest Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan. Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter and happiness and cake today! Hope you have the best year ahead.”

Kareena reposted Sara’s story along with heart emoticons.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan’s children from first wife Amrita Singh.

The 27-year old actress has been appreciating Kareena Kapoor time and again. Previously in an interview with Filmfare, Sara said: “Even today, there’s an element of surprise that Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is my stepmother. People say I willed it to happen. I must have.”

She further added: “After Sridevi, I’m a Kareena Kapoor fan. As far as our equation is concerned, I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy-not specifically Kareena-makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don’t need to know who that person is. It’s about my father, reported PinkVilla.”