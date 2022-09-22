‘Brahmastra’ nears Rs 200 crore mark on second Wednesday

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ is going strong at the box office.

The film which is nearing the end of its second week at the ticket windows has earned around Rs 47.50 crore. The Ayan Mukerji directorial added another Rs 3 crore to its kitty on its second Wednesday, thus taking its overall collections to an estimated Rs 190.50 crore.

According to boxofficeindia.com, the film is likely to end its second week with a total collection of Rs 50 crore and possibly hit the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of its third weekend at the box office.

The drop in collections is said to be a little more than normal on the second weekdays, but that is mainly due to larger crowds heading to cinemas on Fridays. Another reason for the drop is said to be cheaper ticket rates on weekdays.

‘Brahmastra’ is doing well across all circuits, but is still raking in the bigger bucks in Mumbai which is currently leading the way as it does around one-third of the business for Hindi movies. Nizam / Andhra has been the stand-out circuit but that is due to the Telugu version which has also contributed to the box office business.

Team ‘Brahmastra’ has been celebrating the success of the film. The director, on the other hand, has already begun prep for the upcoming sequel that will be about both light and darkness. ‘Part One: Shiva’, was just the set-up for the upcoming two instalments in the epic action-adventure franchise.

The first chapter follows Ranbir’s Shiva who unlocks his power to wield the ‘Agni’ (fire) astra after he meets the ‘love of his life’ Isha (Alia). How they both set out on a journey seeking answers about his origin as they battle dark forces from destroying the world is the main premise of the story.