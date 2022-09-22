Ananya Panday dated ‘two boys at the same time’, says Karan Johar

In the most recent episode of the popular Indian gossip show ‘koffee with Karan,’Karan questioned Gauri about her dating advise for her daughter, aspiring starlet Suhana Khan, during the rapid-fire round. The one piece of dating advice you provided Suhana, Karan questioned. Gauri answered, “Never go on dates with two boys at once. Never.” Gauri also listened to him say, “Good advice.”

Then, as Karan turned to face Bhavana Pandey, he said, “I believe Ananya has already done that.” Has she?” a shocked Bhavana questioned. In response, Karan “Ya. I believe she was vacillating between the two.” No, she broke up with one because she was thinking of two, Bhavana retorted. Everyone started giggling at this.

In the seventh episode of Karan’s programme, Ananya appeared as a guest alongside the actor Vijay Deverakonda. Karan questioned Ananya, “You went on a date with Vijay while you were dating Ishaan?” as they were talking about how they went on a “sort of a date” while they were filming for Liger. They both agreed that it had been a “friendly date.” Later, Karan confirmed Ananya’s relationship with Ishaan Khatter on her behalf.

Ananya revealed: “I’m single. I am single, but no one has asked, therefore Karan enquired as to why you broke up with Ishaan.” Karan asked, While Ananya pretended not to hear him “Ishaan and you were dating before breaking up. You were dating Ishaan, come on, everyone knew.” When Karan enquired about her relationship with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya responded, “We are simply close friends.” Additionally, Karan coerced Ananya into describing Aditya Roy Kapur as “extremely hot.”