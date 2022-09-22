The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has generated Rs13 million for the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund from the gate revenues of the first T20I against England at the National Stadium in Karachi.

“Since we have announced earlier that all the revenue generated from the first T20I against England will go to the PM Flood Relief Funds, we are delighted to announce that Rs13 million have been generated. The money will be donated to the PM Relief Fund,” PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

“A packed National Stadium watched the first T20. Cricket has once again demonstrated that it unites our passionate nation, and thanks all the spectators who turned up to the match and contributed towards this noble cause.”

The PCB chairman praised everyone who had contributed to the worthy cause of helping the helpless.

“The PCB stands firmly behind all those adversely affected by the calamity and salutes all those involved in the relief operations.”

About three times as much rain fell in Pakistan during a record and strong monsoon as compared to the three-decade normal. This led to record flooding when combined with glacier melt.

The nation of 220 million people in South Asia has seen the deluge, which scientists believe was made worse by climate change, affect roughly 33 million people. It caused $30 billion in losses by sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, highways, and cattle.

According to PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain, Karachi spectators have demonstrated that they share the sorrow of everyone who has been impacted by the monsoon rains and floods, which have left over a million homeless and nearly 1,500 dead.

“The PCB is honoured to have played a small part in generating funds from the first T20I that will be utilised in the rehabilitation of some of those affected by these terrible floods.”

As England chased a modest 159-run target in 19.2 overs in the opening of a seven-match T20I series, opener Alex Hales scored a 40-ball 53, his first international score in three years due to a failed recreational drug test.

With the victory, England now leads the seven-match series 1-0.